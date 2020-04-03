Taskforce on COVID-19 directs employees to work half-day

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 has directed that working hours should be limited to half-day for an unspecified period of time as part of social distancing.

This was disclosed by the Task Force in its 11th meeting held on Thursday.

In the communication been seen by Eye Radio, the committee says the move is to re-affirm President Salva Kiir’s directives on social distancing by limiting working time to only half-day.

It says some non-essential staff should stay at home on paid leave while encouraging institutions to let their employees work from home.

“The High-Level Taskforce re-affirms the presidency’s directives on social distancing including limiting work time to only half-day, none essential staff to stay home on paid leave, and encourage their employees to work from home,” the statement read.

The National High-Level Taskforce directed the Minister of Labor and Industrial Relations to take necessary measures to implement the directives.

“The High-Level Taskforce further directs the Honourable Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations to take necessary measures to implement these directs.”

South Sudan remains free of the coronavirus disease that has so far spread to nearly every country in the world.