29th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Vaccinate newborns against Hepatitis, WHO tells parents

Vaccinate newborns against Hepatitis, WHO tells parents

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Fabian Ndenzako, WHO country director, speaks to reporters in Juba on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 | Credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The World Health Organization has encouraged the public to have their newborns vaccinated against viral hepatitis.

About 20 percent of infants with neonatal hepatitis are infected by a virus that caused the inflammation usually between one and two months after birth, according to John Hopkins University.

More than 1 million people are believed to be living with Hepatitis B and C in South Sudan.

In September 202, the Ministry of Health launched the National Strategic Plan on Viral Hepatitis in South Sudan 2020-2024 and Treatment Care for Viral Hepatitis.

The plan aims at eliminating viral hepatitis infections in the country.

On Wednesday, South Sudan joined the rest of the World to mark World Hepatitis Day under the theme: “Hepatitis can’t wait.”

“Much of the infections for hepatitis B are acquired during the childhood,” Fabian Ndenzako, WHO country director, said at an event in Juba on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization estimates that there are over 325 million people living with hepatitis infection globally.

Hepatitis is the inflammation of the liver that causes severe liver disease and hepatocellular cancer.

There are five main strains of the hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D, and E.

“So if you can get the vaccine at early stage within 24 hours of birth, then we would have really made a bigger contribution towards preventing viral hepatitis,” he added.

It can be prevented by getting the Hepatitis vaccine, practicing good personal hygiene, and avoiding using an infected person’s items.

World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on July 28th to raise awareness.

This year’s theme conveys the urgent need to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

Popular Stories
Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala 1

Rapper Mantani dies in Kampala

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments 2

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs 3

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker 4

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International 5

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EAC lauds Kenya for waiving visa requirements for S. Sudanese

Published 5 hours ago

Swearing in of legislators pushed to Monday

Published 5 hours ago

MPs to take oath of office tomorrow

Published 8 hours ago

Vaccinate newborns against Hepatitis, WHO tells parents

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir asked to find another SPLM acting secretary-general

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.