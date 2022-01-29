veteran Anyanya -II Commander General Gordon Koang Chuol laid to rest

The veteran commander of Anyanya -II, General Gordon Koang Chuol has been laid to rest at the hero’s cemetery in Juba.

General Koang died at age of 88 on January 6th, 2022 in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum after a long illness.

Speaking during the burial Saturday morning, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister in the Office of the President passed Salva Kiir’s condolence message.

Minister Marial said the President described General Gordon Koang as a peace maker especially when he agreed to sign peace and rejoin SPLA in 1988.

At the time, President Kiir was the Chief Intelligence of the army.

After his death, the First Vice President announced his burial would take place at his home town of Nasir, Upper Nile state.

“He initiated the dialogue of Anyanya-II and worked very hard to unite Anya-Nya two together with SPLM/A,” Marial said, adding that he [late Gen. Koang] worked together with General Salva Kiir Mayardit who was then Chief of Staff for SPLA.”

According to Marial Kiir requested the late’s relatives to allow his burial in Juba.

Minister Marial said Mr. Kiir regarded General Gordon as a hero and deserved a state burial like any other hero who shed blood for South Sudan’s independence.

The burial at the foot of Jebel Kujur followed acceptance from the late General Koang’s family – something Mariel said Kiir was pleased about.

