29th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | Uncategorized   |   veteran Anyanya -II Commander General Gordon Koang Chuol laid to rest

veteran Anyanya -II Commander General Gordon Koang Chuol laid to rest

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 47 seconds ago

General Gordon Koang Chuol casket displace before burial/photo by Koang Pal Chang-date, 29.01.2022

The veteran commander of Anyanya -II, General Gordon Koang Chuol has been laid to rest at the hero’s cemetery in Juba.

General Koang died at age of 88 on January 6th, 2022 in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum after a long illness.

Speaking during the burial Saturday morning, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the Minister in the Office of the President passed Salva Kiir’s condolence message.

Minister Marial said the President described General Gordon Koang as a peace maker especially when he agreed to sign peace and rejoin SPLA in 1988.

At the time, President Kiir was the Chief Intelligence of the army.

After his death, the First Vice President announced his burial would take place at his home town of Nasir, Upper Nile state.

“He initiated the dialogue of Anyanya-II and worked very hard to unite Anya-Nya two together with SPLM/A,” Marial said, adding that he [late Gen. Koang] worked together with General Salva Kiir Mayardit who was then Chief of Staff for SPLA.”

According to Marial Kiir requested the late’s relatives to allow his burial in Juba.

Minister Marial said Mr. Kiir regarded General Gordon as a hero and deserved a state burial like any other hero who shed blood for South Sudan’s independence.

The burial at the foot of Jebel Kujur followed acceptance from the late General Koang’s family – something Mariel said Kiir was pleased about.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor 1

Updated: 32 dead, 17 injured, as gunmen attack Baidit in Bor

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town 2

Jonglei orders rival archbishops to leave Bor Town

Published Sunday, January 23, 2022

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world 3

South Sudan ranked the most corrupt country in the world

Published Wednesday, January 26, 2022

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality 4

16-year-old boy’s eye removed after Toronto boys’ brutality

Published Monday, January 24, 2022

Bishop Badi runs to Kiir to resolve church crises in Bor 5

Bishop Badi runs to Kiir to resolve church crises in Bor

Published Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

veteran Anyanya -II Commander General Gordon Koang Chuol laid to rest

Published 47 seconds ago

Chief who spent almost a year in jail for disobeying governor Aleu released

Published Friday, January 28, 2022

Visually-impaired man appeals for help to educate his children

Published Friday, January 28, 2022

Maridi Episcopal Church celebrates 100 years

Published Friday, January 28, 2022

Partners supporting women urged to cooperate with Gender ministry

Published Friday, January 28, 2022

Lakes, Central Equatoria announce cracking down on criminals evading justice

Published Friday, January 28, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.