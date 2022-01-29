Orders from CES governor, officer reacts to tax concerns

An official in Central Equatoria’s revenue authority has revealed a multiple taxation ordered by the governor after a receipt circulated on social media showed a trader was charged more than 600 thousand SSP.

In a receipt dated 13th January 2022, the institution ordered O.J Services, a Juba-based company to pay a total of 659,650 in taxes to the state revenue authority.

The company was issued a 24-hour ultimatum or else he faced a punitive measure, compelling the proprietor to comply with.

The order indicated that the payment is for the financial year 2022-2023.

These include 540,000 for advance stamp duty cost, 30,000 SSP as state development tax, 70,000 SSP for operations license, 10,250 SSP for bill board advertisement and 5,000 SSP as tax clearance certificate.

Other taxes include 11,000 SSP for business identity card, and 150 SSP for stamp duty.

According to the revenue official, who preferred to withhold his name, the tax rates were either legislated by the state parliament or ordered by the state governor, Emmanuel Adil to be implemented.

“I am implementing the new schedule, they have a new rate which was introduced by the 1st of October last year. I am not the one who formulated the laws or I am not the one who made it,” he said.

The tax officer Eye Radio concealed his identity said the office he works in signed the receipt.

“The letter is true and the person who signed on the letter is the head of unit in Juba North.”

He went on to say “The gubernatorial order was issued on the 1st of October 2021 and they [state authorities] brought to us to implement.”

The letter sparked outraged among netizens with some testifying they were taxed in a similar manner including garbage fees.

The state leadership is yet to comment on the matter.