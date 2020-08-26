VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

The cabinet cluster for service delivery has said it is going to investigate into reported forged academic certificates possessed by some government employees.

This was announced by the office of Vice President for Service Cluster, Hussein Abdelbagi, on Wednesday.

On August 25, 2020, VP Abdelbagi received a report from the Ministry of General Education and Instructions, detailing how some civil servants acquired fake academic documents.

The ministry said the falsified papers include secondary and university certificates from Sudanese, Ugandan and South Sudanese learning institutions.

Individuals with fake documents are allegedly working in several ministries, including general education, higher education and foreign affairs.

The spokesperson of the Vice President told Eye Radio that a committee will be formed to thoroughly investigate the forgery.

This comes after a plenary meeting held in Juba on Tuesday.

“This meeting was meant to listen to the issues affecting the mentioned ministries,” Gabriel Kiir told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

In 2016, Uganda’s National Council of Higher Education open an investigation into the manner in which more than 1,000 South Sudanese were admitted to Busoga University and went on to graduate in a space of just two months.

The results of the investigations remain unclear.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code, whoever commits forgery intending that the document forged shall be used for the purpose of cheating commits an offense.

It states that, upon conviction, the accused shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years and may also be liable to a fine.