Tokmac Chol stars as Celtic ejected from Champions League

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Chol celebrates after scoring to dump Celtic out of the Champions League group state qualifiers. Courtesy photo.

A South Sudanese born player Tokmac Chol Nguen scored the winner as Ferencvaros of Hungary ejected Celtic from progressing to the Champions’ League group stages after a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.


It looked as though Neil Lennon’s side had recovered from David Siger’s early goal for the Hungarian champions when Ryan Christie’s deflected strike leveled the one-legged tie.

However, Tokmac Nguen’s breakaway goal snatched victory for Ferencvaros and ensured Celtic’s worst performance in the competition since Artmedia Bratislava knocked them out in 2005.

Tokmac Chol will come face-to-face with some of the world’s best in the game when the draws are made in late September.

He stands a chance of facing the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United among others.

South Sudan National team the Bright Stars battle their counterparts from Uganda in November 2020 for the African Cup of Nations qualifier match but it remains unclear whether Tokmac Chol will be part of the team.

Born in Kenya to South Sudanese refugee parents, Tokmac Chol Nguen has played for Norway up to under-19 level.

He was called up by the South Sudan national team in September 2019 but failed to turn up for the team.

However, Bright Stars’ head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong says he still hasn’t given up on convincing Nguen to choose to play for South Sudan other than Hungary.

