Police retract claim on ‘arrest’ of Bonga bus attack suspects

The national police spokesperson has retracted his earlier statement in which he said suspected attackers of the Bonga bus along the Juba-Nimule highway were arrested.

Last week, Justin told Eye Radio that the police arrested eight suspects in connection with the killing of two passengers and abducting five others on Friday, 14 August 2020 between Aru and Jebelleen area.

He reported that the suspects were in custody at Gumbo police station and would be arraigned in court soon.

The police also said that out of those abducted, one child was later found dead while one is still missing.

However, when asked by Eye Radio for updates on Wednesday, the police spokesperson reversed his earlier statement, saying no such arrest was made.

“No, when the incident happened, they kidnapped four children then the army (Tigers) followed them until when they reached the suspects, those people [attackers] abandoned the children and they managed to escape,” Major-General Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

He stated that the suspects are still at large.

“So when we investigated the children, they said they (attackers) were eight. They were not arrested but they were eight according to the report of the kids.”