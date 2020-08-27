27th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   UN warns of hunger as food cuts loom for refugees

UN warns of hunger as food cuts loom for refugees

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

South Sudanese refugees line up for food in a Ugandan camp in 2016. TB claims such will change next month | Credit | Tim Hinchliffe

The United Nations World Food Program has warned that it will soon be forced to cut further food ration in the refugee camps unless urgent additional funding is received in time.

Already, more than 2.7 million refugees in East Africa have been affected by a reduction in food rations and cash transfers, as donors slashed funding due to the impact of coronavirus.

The latest cut was in April 2020 when food rations were reduced by 30 percent.

The countries affected by the reduction in food and cash transfers include Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Sudan and Djibouti.

Activists warn that the food cuts are set to further complicate the lives of hundreds of refugees whose small businesses have been paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic.

WFP highlighted that women, children, and the elderly were the worst-affected by the slash in food rations and cash transfers, heightening the risk of malnutrition among the groups.

Michael Dunford, the Eastern Africa Regional Director for WFP says refugees are especially vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus because they are living in crowded camps with weak or inadequate shelter, health services, and access to clean water and sanitation.

He lamented that children were forced to stay out of school as learning institutions in refugee camps remain shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means that the children miss out on free meals provided in the institutions.

The UN food agency appealed both to traditional donors and potential donors, such as international financial institutions, to step forward and assist refugees, stressing that their vulnerability only increased with the pandemic.

The agency needs some 323 million US dollars to assist refugees in the East Africa region alone over the next six months.

It worries that reducing food rations further would force refugees to move within host communities or even cross borders as they become more desperate to meet their basic needs.

Popular Stories
Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 1

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 2

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 3

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates 4

VP Abdelbagi declares war on fake academic certificates

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack 5

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bahr el Ghazal highway contractor inexperienced — cabinet

Published 2 hours ago

UK ambassador condemns NAS for ‘violating’ ceasefire agreement

Published 3 hours ago

Family of slayed police general calls for justice

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s General El Burhan promises to reclaim disputed areas with S Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudanese skeptical about the impact of ‘new’ Economic Crisis Committee

Published 5 hours ago

Meet Abuk, the ‘Tractor Lady’ who is working for a change

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.