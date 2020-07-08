8th July 2020
VP Abdelbagi violates coronavirus guidelines

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 3 hours ago

VP Hussein Abdelbagi arrives at Akön airstrip in Warrap State, marking his “official visit to Bahr el Ghazal region” on July 6, 2020 | Credit | Facebook

A civil society activist has criticized Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi for engaging in communal activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ayii is the Chairperson of the National Taskforce on Coronavirus, which enforces public health guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

This week, the Vice President traveled to Warrap State where he was seen on the state television hugging and shaking hands with local people.

Abdelbaggi was also seen without a face mask or gloves, although several of the chiefs receiving him at the airport had masks on.

There were no signs of hand-washing materials seen in the vicinity of the event.

On his social media account, the Vice President announced that he has begun his tour of Bahr el Ghazal.

This, according to the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization or CEPO, is a violation of the anti-coronavirus directives.

The President banned all political or religious gatherings in March 2020.

Edmund Yakani told Eye Radio that the Vice President is supposed to encourage the public to follow the directives.

“One of the disturbing practices that have contributed indirectly in easing the implementation of the preventive measure on coronavirus is actually the leader of the country, specifically the political elites that were tasked with the responsibility of the coronavirus,” said Yakani.

Several other government officials in Juba have also been seen attending funerals, community events and other political activities.

Last week, hundreds of people gathered at the Central Equatoria State Secretariat during the swearing-in of the new governor.

Most of them did not wear masks and interacted casually, regardless of the pandemic.

South Sudan’s coronavirus cases are nearing 3,000.

