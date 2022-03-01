VP Wani wants corrupt officials and anti-reforms dismissed

Vice President James Wani Igga says his economic cluster committee has recommended the dismissal of some corrupt government officials including those obstructing the ongoing economic reforms.



Chapter four of the revitalized peace agreement obligates the political and stakeholders to establish effective leadership and commitment in the fight against corruption.

It adds that any leader found to have condoned or engaged in corrupt practices shall be held accountable and barred from holding public office.

Speaking during the opening of an economic policy dialogue in Juba this morning, Dr. James Wani Igga said some officials have already been suspended over corruption deeds.

Dr Igga also said the committee is currently investigating unnamed government officials opposed to the reforms.

“The issue of malpractices, we have entered deeply through our subcommittees and the MEC [Ministerial Economic Cluster] as a whole. We are suspending people, investigating others, I don’t want to go to names, recommending others for dismissal I don’t also want to go to names,” Dr. Wani said.

“These are important steps and on some of them definitely those found guilty, penalties will apply. In our country if we don’t implement a penalty, then we are finished, the law means nothing.”

Among the committee’s achievements, Dr. James Wani Igga said they managed to establish a procurement system and adopted nearly 130 resolutions on economic recovery and reforms.

Dr Igga, however, said some individuals are also obstructing replacement of old staff with newly trained staff as part of the reforms.

“As a result of over-howling the necessary changes and reforms, we transferred and according to the law of the national revenue authority, there is supposed to be newly trained staff, and deployed according to the new law,” Igga said.

“The old one was either brought back for further training or transferred to their mother ministries but there is a lot of resistance. We are not going to give up at all, we are determined.”

The two-day economic policy dialogue which began in Juba this morning is under the theme “Re-igniting economic recovery and inclusive growth.”

