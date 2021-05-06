6th May 2021
Wau: SSPDF allegedly arbitrarily detains IO soldier

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town | File photo

The SPLA-IO in Western Bahr el Ghazal State has accused the SSPDF of illegally holding one of its soldiers at a place called Barurut.

Private Andrea Bol was reportedly riding to his nearby farm when some SSPDF soldiers arrested him at a gun point.

His boss Col Henry Makuar of Brigade 4 secretary told Eye Radio that the SSPDF solders held him at a gunpoint and ““rushed for his motorbike and AK-47”.

When contacted by Eye Radio, army spokesperson Bridger Santo Domic said he was “not received any information” about the incident.

However, he said any misunderstanding between the two forces there should be forwarded to the high command in Juba.

“I do think there is a need from him to use media as a platform of raising such a concern. The SPLA-IO should report the case to their command unit so that it is resolved at that level,” Brig. Domic stated.

In 2020, the headquarters of SSPDF and SPLA/IO sent a join team to investigate a similar incident involving arrest of SPLA-IO commander along Wau-Tonj road.

