5th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   What lessons BoSS learns from lending money to Govt

What lessons BoSS learns from lending money to Govt

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Central Bank Governor Dier tong. Photographer Emmanuel Akile

The central bank has acknowledged that lending money to the government is harmful to the economy of the country.

The financial institution has been lending money to the government to meet its yearly budgets.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund advised the bank to tighten monetary policies and refrain from lending to the government to keep inflation of a decelerating path and gradually replenish foreign exchange reserves.

The IMF also called on the government to restore budgetary discipline, strengthen oil management and transparency.

“We have discussed these issues since last year that excessive lending to the government, printing money to support budget is harmful for our economy,” BOSS governor, Dier Tong said.

This, he says, is “because it will result in higher inflation, and higher inflation will discourage investment, it will discourage production.”

However, during its two-day quarterly meeting in Juba earlier this week, the board of directors of central bank observed that the country’s domestic outlook is beginning to feature positive developments.

“One of the reasons … is because we have cut down significantly lending to the government,” Mr Tong said.

The primary function of the central bank is to control the money supply in the economy and is responsible for issuing currency on behalf of the government.

It also keeps the cash reserves of the commercial banks and acts as a clearing-house for the inter-bank transactions and as a lender of last resort.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 1 month ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 1 month ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 1 month ago

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state 4

Biar & Kerbino accused of terror, sabotage & crimes against the state

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 5

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 month ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Telecom network reopened in Maiwut after 5 years

Published 24 mins ago

SPLA IO commander in Tombura apologizes for crimes

Published 54 mins ago

Boma women in search of water getting raped- state official

Published 1 hour ago

UN allocates $11m for return of IDPs

Published 2 hours ago

Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare

Published 2 hours ago

Violations by some police due to “ignorance”- Jubek official

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.