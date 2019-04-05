5th April 2019
Jubek governor offers Chinese construction company land

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 8 hours ago

A Chinese model of highway

The governor of Jubek State has handed over a piece of land to Shangdong High-Speed group of companies as its headquarters.

On Monday last week, South Sudan government and the Chinese company signed an agreement for the construction and upgrading of major national and interstate highways.

Shangdong High-Speed will construct the major highways in exchange of crude oil.

“Actually the visit yesterday by the company was to establish their offices for the roads project,” Juma Stephen, Jubek state Information told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The land is located in Ladu County of Jubek State, approximately 15 Kilometers north of Juba.

“The size of the land is actually enough to accommodate a number of machinery to be brought,” Mr Stpehen said.

The work is expected to begin in 2 weeks and it will include upgrading roads linking states of Bahr el Ghazal region to Equatoria and Upper Nile.

“So that they will start the work from Juba – Terkika through to the other areas,” he revealed.

