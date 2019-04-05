Upper Nile governors hold peace conference

Five governors from the former Upper Nile are holding a conference on peaceful coexistence and the new peace accord in Malakal town.

These are the governors of Central Upper Nile, Northern Upper Nile, Latjor, Maiwut and Fashoda.

“This conference started on Monday …and the last day will be [today],” Peter Aban Amum, the minister of information in Central Upper Nile State told Eye Radio.

In attendance also are representatives of SPLM IO governors in the region and NPTC.

He said the leaders have been discussing ways to ensure that the local people are educated about the revitalized peace agreement.

“The program is for dissemination of peace agreement and …to work for peace,” he said.

The other aim Mr Amum said is to identify the needs and issues pertaining the region that the leaders seek to address.