Kiir visits Museveni

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in past picture | Credit | The Insider

President Salva Kiir on Thursday morning left for Kampala to hold talks with his Ugandan counterpart on the implementation of the new peace agreement.

According to the presidential press secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, the one-day official visit will focus on revitalized peace agreement and reunification of the SPLM party.

Since last year, President Yoweri Museveni have been holding series of meeting with both sides, government and opposition in Kampala.

Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio that President Museveni wants to ensure that the SPLM is reunited.

“The President of Uganda is recognizing the fact that the political crisis in South Sudan started within the SPLM,” said Ateny, “and that’s why he believes that if the SPLM groups or factions come together, peace can be realized in the country.”

President Kiir is expected to return to Juba on Thursday evening.

The ruling party witnessed major split after the outbreak of violence in Juba in 2013.

These include the mother SPLM chaired by President Salva Kiir, Former Detainees, and SPLM-IO.

