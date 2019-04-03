TNLA condemns new crackdown on tinted car windows

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has condemned the crackdown on vehicles with factory tints.

There are thousands of vehicles with tinted windows in Juba. They are mostly imported from Japan, through Kenya and Uganda.

On Monday, motorists woke up to harassment and intimidation by joint security force – comprising of the traffic, police and members of the army.

They have been deployed to various roundabouts and intersections in Juba.

The forces say they are acting on orders of the minister of interior, Michael Chiangjiek.

However, motorists say the traffic police department has been impounding cars and taking them to its not so well-known compound at Buluk where they force, harass and intimidate owners into paying as high as 20,000 pounds as a fine for tinted windows.

“These tinted vehicles did not enter here without the relevant authorities being aware about them. The ministry of interior, Customs and security organs are well aware about it,” said Hon. Paul Yoane, the chairperson for information at the TNLA.

“So the question is, why did we allow these tinted cars to enter in to the country and again claim that it is illegal and then you need to pay this or that?”

Hon. Yoane went on to say that the minister of interior and the director of the traffic police department will soon be summoned to appear before the august house over the order.

“….the assembly will not waist time but will have to summon the minister of interior and especially the director-general of traffic to appear before the house,” he continued.

He said the senior officials will explain what laws they applied and the processes they undertook to arrive at the order.

“Have they brought this thing [order] to any committee of the assembly? Or has it come through the Council of Ministers, because we need to operate through the laws?”

Last year, the then director of traffic department, Gen. John Akot, reversed a similar order because it lacked basis.