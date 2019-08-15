Why MPs should endorse Kiir’s jet purchase proposal

An MP says the national parliament should approve a proposal to buy a presidential jet as a thank-you to President Salva Kiir for offering them car loans recently.

Last year, 400 MPs received $40,000 each, an amount which totaled about $16 million.

They were to spend it on vehicles after some of them said they had not been attending some parliamentary sessions due to lack mobility, especially rainy season.

Yesterday, the specialized committee on finance and economic planning suggested that President Salva Kiir should be bought a plane.

Since the declaration of independence 8 years ago, President Salva Kiir has been flying with commercial planes.

These are regional airlines, notably Kenya Airways or KQ and Rwandair.

Some of the national reasons raised by the parliamentary committee included security of the president while on commercial flights and sovereignty of the nation.

But the chairperson of the committee for finance and economic planning – Hon. David Nailo – said that, as members of parliament, they should return the favor.

“For us the members, the president gave us and approved everything we have been asking for – our car loans, he gave us; to go to our constituencies and talk to your people, he gave us,” Hon. Nailo told the august house on Wednesday.

“But what have we given him? He is also the CEO of this country. So we believe that the President should be honored with all the medals that this country deserves to give him.

“The committee of finance and economic planning strongly recommends for the immediate purchase of an 8-seater jet for our president.”

Members of the public did express anger over the loan of 40,000 dollars offered to each Member of Parliament amidst economic crisis that was and still affecting everyone in the country.

Besides, the cash was given to the lawmakers just weeks after they extended President Salva Kiir’s office term for 3 years.