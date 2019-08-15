Crown Hotel to be bulldozed in 7 days

Jubek State authorities say they will bulldoze business properties along the May Road near Juba International Airport.

According to the state minister for physical infrastructure, these are some parts of Crown Hotel, Sahara Hotel and other several buildings along the road.

The planned demolition comes after the city authorities and state government surveyed the airport area recently.

They intend to expand the road section and build a bridge over the seasonal stream near Crown Hotel.

“We want to build that road as a services alternative road because we want to close this one to build a concrete bridge here,” Francis Swaka, state minister of physical infrastructure, told reporters during a pre-demolition survey at the site on Thursday.

Nearly two weeks ago, a road engineer said the buildings have been blocking flood waters – causing the Juba International Airport to flood.

Francis Swaka the Minister for Physical Infrastructure Jubek State says the demolition is an alternative to widen the road and construct the bridge around Crown Hotel.

“We’ve already notified some of the citizens there and given them 7 days after which we will come and demolish whichever building falls on the road land because this is a public road,” Swaka stressed.

Speaking at the same venue, the Deputy Mayor for Development and Infrastructure at the Juba City Council, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, asked the affected individuals and companies to pave the way for rehabilitation process.

This is because the engineers had earlier complained to Jubek State authorities about some affected individuals who are resisting the exercise.

Thiik Thiik warned of consequence should anybody interfere with the demolition.

“This is for the benefit of the population, not for our own benefit. The police will be with us to stop anybody who is resisting [the demolition],” he stated.