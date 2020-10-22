Why transit goods are stranded at Nimule border

Transit goods are stranded at the border as importers ponder over the introduction of new tariffs by the government, clearing agents at Nimule border post have said.

The government has introduced new exercise duty rates recently.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the Office of the Chief Customs Officer at Nimule station directed custom officers, clearing agents, security organs and other stakeholders in Nimule to implement a new exchange rate on locally produced and imported goods.

Accordingly, $1 will be equivalent to 45 South Sudanese Pounds.

Previously importers would clear goods at a value of 30 SSP for $1.

Daniel Akol, a representatives of clearing agents, says the sudden directives have puzzled the importers. The new rates, according to Deng, are not feasible.

“There is an inflow of trucks from Ugandan side, since this came as a surprise and people weren’t aware. There is a backlog,” Deng said.

He added that the new excise duty rates will likely impact on the prices of commodities and the value of South Sudanese Pound.

“No one would want to do business on a loss. I also expect the importers to increase the prices of goods.”

On Wednesday, some traders in Juba warned that they would easily be forced to increase the prices if there was another scarcity of the hard currency.

