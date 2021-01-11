11th January 2021
Wife of veteran Anyanya leader dies

Wife of veteran Anyanya leader dies

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Mama Amna Lagu and Joseph Lagu. Credit|Joseph Lagu Foundation

The wife of veteran Anyanya leader, Joseph Lagu has succumbed to the coronavirus, the family has announced.

Mrs. Amna Lagu died in London on Sunday, January 10.

According to a statement from the Joseph Lagu Foundation, Mama Amna due to Covid-19 complications.

She was admitted in December 2020 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Two days later, Joseph Lagu also tested positive for the virus and was admitted.

His family later said Lagu was making improvements and was out of danger.

