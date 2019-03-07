7th March 2019
Women’s bloc appeals to gov’t to reconsider salary cuts

Author: Staff | Published: 6 hours ago

South Sudan Women | Credit | Pachodo.org

The women’s bloc is appealing to the government to reconsider its decision to cut a day’s salary from each civil servant.

Last month, the minister of information announced the government to take from every public servant an amount equivalent to a day’s pay to fund the peace agreement.

This, according to Michael Makuei, would go on for four months.

He said it is part of the civil servants’ contribution to the implementation of the revitalised peace deal.

However, the Women Bloc – which is a signatory to the new accord – expressed concern, saying the civil servants have already been affected by the economic crisis.

In a statement, Mary Akech Bior, the chairperson of the Women’s Bloc said:

“We are concerned about the hardship our people are living in, of which many civil servants – majorly women, are financially disturbed.”

Members of the public have also criticised the move, questioning why the government would want to cut the little pay yet it is pumping oil on a daily basis.

