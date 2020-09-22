22nd September 2020
Yirol detains two suspected rapists

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 8 hours ago

Yirol (Google Map)

Authorities in Yirol County, Lakes State, say they have arrested two people suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.

Gum Mangar Ariau, aged 24, and Mathou Marial Ariau, aged 27, are among the four young men accused of committing the crime.

The unnamed girl was travelling to a nearby village when four men attacked her, according to the former secretary of the defunct Eastern Lakes State.

“The girl was travelling from a certain place to a nearby village when these gentlemen just grabbed her and raped her,” Barnaba Mayor told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“Authorities were then informed about the incident. They rushed there to calm down the family because they are very angry.”

He said the two other culprits – Machiek Gum Akucpiir and Machuut Maker Yak – are still at large.

He described this as the first ever incident of rape in Yirol County.

UN reports show that crimes related to rape and other forms of abuse against women and girls have continued unabated mainly in Juba and other parts of the country.

However, observers say little has been done by the government to address cases of rape and other sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan.

In 2019, Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut announced plans to establish special courts that would handle crimes related to gender-based violence, but the plans are yet to materialize.

