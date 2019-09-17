Zimbabwe’s VP in Juba for bi-lateral relations

The Vice President of Zimbabwe has arrived in Juba to hold talks on bilateral relations.

Kembo Mohadi arrived in the capital yesterday afternoon for a two-day official visit.

According to the deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Mohadi will meet President Salva Kiir and other senior government officials.

These include the first vice president Taban Deng Gai and speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly and members of the National Pre-Transitional Committee.

Addressing the media at the Juba International Airport, Ambassador Deng Dau traced back the relations between Juba and Harare:

“During the liberation struggle, we had a tight relationship between South Sudan and Zimbabwe. The SPLM/SPLA, and ZANU-PF had been a very close revolutionary movement in Africa. And therefore this visit came as a result of this particular good relations between the Republic of South Sudan and Zimbabwe.”