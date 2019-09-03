8 SSPDF killed in Gok ambush attack

Eight SSPDF soldiers are confirmed dead after armed youth attacked them over cattle in Gok State over the weekend.

The state minister of information says the incident took place on Saturday.

A unit of 26 soldiers had been reportedly dispatched by the state authorities to drive some cattle to the state headquarters, Cueibet.

The animals were part of a blood compensation for a man who was murdered recently in the area.

John Madol says the group of armed youth ambushed the soldiers, killing eight and losing two of its own.

Madol explained to Eye radio about the incident.

“What happened was that on the 31st of August 2019 about 26 soldiers from South Sudan Defense Forces were authorized to go and bring cattle for compensation of a person who has been killed earlier in Gok State. So when the forces went under the directives of the commanding officer, they fell into an ambush of the cattle keeper’s armed youth.”

He said the total number of those killed were ten including two from the youth side.