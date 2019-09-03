3rd September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Justice | News   |   Insight meets gov’t requirements

Insight meets gov’t requirements

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

File: Insight Security guards in a parade in Juba. PHOTO: WS Insight Security

The Insight security company says it is reorganizing its management structure in an attempt to meet government requirements.

This comes after the security firm was accused of exploitation.

The ministry of labor in July gave the striking 5,000 local guard a green light to be paid in US dollar.

The ministry had also directed the Insight, formerly called Warrior Security, to appoint locals to managerial positions.

But Insight dragged its feet to implement these directives.

As a result, the Ministry of Interior and the Juba City Council to expel some senior officials, including four British and 16 Kenyans.

“Insight is currently putting in place a new management structure in compliance with ministerial-level requirements,” Insight said in a statement seen by Eye Radio.

It added that it made the first appointment of a new Deputy Country Manager, a South Sudanese, at the weekend.

Insight has been operating in South Sudan since 2007.

It says it provides services to over 100 corporates, embassies, INGOs and humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism 1

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm 2

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 3

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba 4

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

NRA to get another alien boss soon 5

NRA to get another alien boss soon

Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Insight meets gov’t requirements

Published 1 min ago

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published 15 hours ago

SPLA-IO trashes recruitment claim in Uganda

Published 18 hours ago

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published 22 hours ago

Conference calls for release of those under unlawful detention

Published 23 hours ago

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published 3 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.