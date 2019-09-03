Insight meets gov’t requirements

The Insight security company says it is reorganizing its management structure in an attempt to meet government requirements.

This comes after the security firm was accused of exploitation.

The ministry of labor in July gave the striking 5,000 local guard a green light to be paid in US dollar.

The ministry had also directed the Insight, formerly called Warrior Security, to appoint locals to managerial positions.

But Insight dragged its feet to implement these directives.

As a result, the Ministry of Interior and the Juba City Council to expel some senior officials, including four British and 16 Kenyans.

“Insight is currently putting in place a new management structure in compliance with ministerial-level requirements,” Insight said in a statement seen by Eye Radio.

It added that it made the first appointment of a new Deputy Country Manager, a South Sudanese, at the weekend.

Insight has been operating in South Sudan since 2007.

It says it provides services to over 100 corporates, embassies, INGOs and humanitarian organisations in South Sudan.