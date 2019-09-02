Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Arrangements are underway to convene a meeting between Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek in Juba, the SPLM-IO has confirmed to Eye Radio.

The IGAD has wanted the principals to hold a meeting in Addis to discuss the pending tasks of the extended pre-transitional period.

But last month, the Office of the President said President Kiir had no plans to meet Opposition Leader Dr. Machar outside Juba.

Dr. Machar, on the other side, insisted on meeting Kiir in Addis Ababa for his own personal security concerns.

However, Agok Makur, member of the political bureau of SPLM-IO, told Eye Radio on Monday the new Sudanese government is arrangingthe meeting which will take place in Juba.

“Now there is a move from Sudanese government for the meeting between the opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir in Juba with the supervision of the new Sudan’s prime minister who will come with Dr. Riek,” he stated.

In July after the venue deadlock, the US ambassador to South Sudan encouraged the signatories to the revitalized peace agreement to talk to each other.

The parties are expected to set up a unity government in November, as required by the peace accord.

Amb. Thomas Hushek argued that it was not enough to wait to establish the power-sharing government while months slip away without key leaders meeting and talking with each other.

“I want to assure the people of South Sudan that we in the SPLM-IO are ready for that meeting between President Kiir and Dr. Riek to allow them to solve some outstanding issues…and also to rebuild the trust…which is very important this time,” Makur added.

The exact date of the meeting is yet to be announced.

The pre-transitional period was extended in May after the parties agreed it was crucial to first implement the aspects of the security arrangement before the formation of the government of national unity.

These arrangements include the cantonment, training, unification and deployment of forces across the country.