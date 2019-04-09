Activities at UoJ at a standstill over fee row

The Office of the President says it is still expecting an official communication from the ministry of higher education regarding the controversial university tuition fee.

Last month, President Salva Kiir directed the vice chancellor of the University of Juba to revoke an order adjusting the fee structure until relevant institutions, especially the ministry, address the matter exhaustively.

This came after the students protested the hikes, saying the fees were unattainable and deprived them of the right to education.

The new fees ranged from 36,000 to 75,000 pounds.

However, Professor John Akech insisted that the new fee structure will help the administration run the public university effectively.

Currently, there is reportedly no learning at the university, with students still boycotting registration over the new fee structure.

“Still up to now we have no any directives of whether the President and the University Of Juba Vice Chancellor or the university council will be meeting anytime soon over the issue of university fee,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential press secretary said.

In response, the minister of Higher Education – Yien Oral – said this is an administrative issue that can be first tackled by various managements within the university before his docket is involved.

“Unless this or any issue concerning the university is referred to us by the chairmen of these bodies, this where we come. We don’t manage them directly,” he said.