9th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Activities at UoJ at a standstill over fee row

Activities at UoJ at a standstill over fee row

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

The Office of the President says it is still expecting an official communication from the ministry of higher education regarding the controversial university tuition fee.

Last month, President Salva Kiir directed the vice chancellor of the University of Juba to revoke an order adjusting the fee structure until relevant institutions, especially the ministry, address the matter exhaustively.

This came after the students protested the hikes, saying the fees were unattainable and deprived them of the right to education.

The new fees ranged from 36,000 to 75,000 pounds.

However, Professor John Akech insisted that the new fee structure will help the administration run the public university effectively.

Currently, there is reportedly no learning at the university, with students still boycotting registration over the new fee structure.

“Still up to now we have no any directives of whether the President and the University Of Juba Vice Chancellor or the university council will be meeting anytime soon over the issue of university fee,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the presidential press secretary said.

In response, the minister of Higher Education – Yien Oral – said this is an administrative issue that can be first tackled by various managements within the university before his docket is involved.

“Unless this or any issue concerning the university is referred to us by the chairmen of these bodies, this where we come. We don’t manage them directly,” he said.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare 1

Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare

Published 4 days ago

TNLA condemns new crackdown on tinted car windows 2

TNLA condemns new crackdown on tinted car windows

Published 6 days ago

S.Sudan poses threat to US foreign policy – Donald Trump 3

S.Sudan poses threat to US foreign policy – Donald Trump

Published 7 days ago

Court martial charges Gen. Stephen Buay of treason 4

Court martial charges Gen. Stephen Buay of treason

Published 7 days ago

Jubek governor offers Chinese construction company land 5

Jubek governor offers Chinese construction company land

Published 4 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Activities at UoJ at a standstill over fee row

Published 1 min ago

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published 14 hours ago

Jubek lawmakers push for tinted vehicles bill

Published 15 hours ago

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published 15 hours ago

Spiritual retreat in Rome final test of political maturity- says activist

Published 20 hours ago

Petroleum minister appeals to US to ease restrictions on companies

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.