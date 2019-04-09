Tonj State: families compensated for losing school girls to fire

The government of Tonj and Don Bosco Mission have paid blood compensation for the three little girls who died in a fire incident in the area recently, according to the minister of information in the state, William Wol.

On the night of the 21st of last month, the girls’ dormitory caught fire at Don Bosco boarding school, killing the girls, namely: 8-year-old Hellena Amou, Deborah Angeth Mou, 7 years old; and Angelina Angeth aged 6.

Deborah and Angelina were sisters.

“The three children have been compensated and it was agreed by the family of the deceased and Don Bosco mission, and the government,” Mr. Wol said.

He said the government and Don Bosco mission compensated the two families with 95 heads of cattle.

The government gave the deceased sisters’ family 64 cows while Don Bosco mission gave Hellena Amou’s family 31 cows.

“The two children who have been under the responsibility of the government were compensated with 32 cows while one of diocese of Rumbek is compensated with 31 cows,” he said.

Mr. Wol said the two families were compensated based on customary law of their respective communities.