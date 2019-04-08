Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Students of Comboni Secondary school have staged a peaceful protest in demand for re-appointment of a principal who was dismissed by the Catholic Church administration last week.

Sister Lily Grace, who started her job in 2015, was dismissed on Wednesday by the Catholic Church administration allegedly for acting against the regulations of the church.

However, her sacking was not well-received by the students who say she greatly help improve the performance of the church school.

On the other hand, several teachers tendered their resignation letters because of her dismissal coupled with lack of transparency in the management of the school.

On Monday, the over 500 students vowed not to attend class unless Sister Lily is reinstated:

Marilyn George, aged 18, is a senior four student:

“Actually we are trying to fight for our rights that is, by raising up our voices so that the church authorities can hear what is affecting us, she said.

Sebit Justine, 18 years old, is third year art student:

“It’s now heading to 2 years, our school is not prospering well like other schools …we are now not having classes like before.

Mary Ojolo, also 18 years old, is a fourth year science student:

“[The] firing of the principal and the teachers will affect us because the presence of the principal made many teachers to be with us.”

“She goes to that extents of paying some teachers, she encourages others and keeps them work hard. She is very good with them,” he added.

Solomon Joshua, the school head prefect said “no any other teachers can understand us well more than them.”

Joseph Gabriel, who is the deputy headmaster of the school has acknowledged the problem saying the administration is attending to it to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

“That’s why we are meeting so that we try to address the issues so that by tomorrow, they will be back to classes,” he said