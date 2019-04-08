8th April 2019
Jubek lawmakers push for tinted vehicles bill

Author: Obaj Okucj | Published: 4 hours ago

A police officer counts "fine" for the car he's leaning against after the traffic officer who impounded it demanded 10,000SSP for its release on Wednesday at Buluk compound | Credit | Eye Radio

Jubek state parliament has urged the state government to submit a bill on tinted vehicles to the assembly for enactment.

This comes amidst crackdown characterized by harassment, intimidation and extortion of motorists by the traffic police in Juba town.

The police say they are acting on an order issued by the national minister of interior – an order said to lack legal basis since the traffic act of 2003 does not mention tinted windows.

“We strongly urge the state government to submit a bill on tinted vehicles to the state parliament for enactment,” Emmanuel Joseph Kiir, the chairperson of the committee for information at the Jubek Legislative assembly said.

In its recommendations reached in a meeting held last week, the state parliament calls for deployment of professional traffic police on Juba road to regulate traffic.

“We strongly urge our state government in collaboration with the ministry of Interior to deploy professional traffic police in the streets of Juba …to conduct the abolition of the tinted vehicles,”

