8th April 2019
Cabinet shot down transport minister proposal for 33 airports

Author: Staff | Published: 4 hours ago

Nimule airstrip @gettyimages

The cabinet has rejected a proposal by the minister of transport to build an airport for every state.

Currently, there are four airports in the country, namely: Wau, Malakal, Juba and Paloch.

John Luk Jok had proposed construction of 33 airports.

Briefing the media after the weekly cabinet meeting, information minister Michael Makuei said airports are not a priority as per now:

“Since we have adopted the roads as the top priority, then the airports and so forth are secondary priorities,” Makuei said.

It is not clear how much is spent on construction of an airport, but a normal airport with a runway that accommodates light aircraft, control tower and a terminal costs about 300 million dollars.

“It was resolved that this proposal should be deferred for further study and scrutiny before we do anything on it,” Makuei said.

