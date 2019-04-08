8th April 2019
Spiritual retreat in Rome final test of political maturity- says activist

Author: Staff | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir during his recent visit to Rome on 16th March, 2019. Photo: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

A civil society organization says the forthcoming spiritual retreat in Rome is an opportunity for the ruling elites to end their political culture and attitude of violently fighting over control of political power.

This week, five prominent leaders, accompanied by severl others are expected to travel to the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

These are President Salva kiir, Dr Riek Machar, Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng.

According to the South Sudan Council of Churches, the leaders will recite and contemplate on the key themes of the South Sudan national anthem during the retreat.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, the executive director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani said:

“The retreat is the final trial or test for them to demonstrate political maturity before agent of almighty God on earth.”

Yakani said the month of May 2019 will be the first homework for the political elites to demonstrate their respect for God that they are for peaceful and non-violent resolution of their political difference.

The new peace agreement obligates the parties to set up the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity.

