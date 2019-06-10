11th June 2019
Ager Gum Primary School in Rumbek closed indefinitely

Ager Gum Primary School in Rumbek closed indefinitely

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 16 hours ago

School Children in a parade in South Sudan [photo credit | Juba monitor

Ager Gum Primary School in Rumbek of western Lakes state has been closed down indefinitely as pupils protest against transfer of their headmaster.

Last week, pupils of the famous Primary School staged peaceful protest, demanding reinstatement of their headmaster.

On the 30th   of May, the Minister of education in Western Lakes transferred Akol Guk Jok and his deputy Bol Malik to different schools in the state over corruption allegations.

The state minister also dismissed the gatekeeper and store keeper of the school over the accusations.

However, the schoolchildren insist that they will not attend classes unless their old headmaster is returned.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Minister Malith Mathiang Dhelbeny said they intend to talk to the parents over the issue.

“The way forward is parents of the school have a committee and that committee will take an initiative to talk to the parents and those parents will talk to their children.”

He said he will not tolerate any misbehavior and interruptions in the school hence the school will only be opened once the students decide to end their protests.

”I will not open the school because this children are behaving like Politicians but they are kids and they shouldn’t behave like that.”

11th June 2019

