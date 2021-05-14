Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Dr. Agot Alier who was recently relieved from the position of Mayor of Bor town has rejected the order of dismissal saying it is “illegal.”

His dismissal comes less than a month after being appointed by Jonglei state Governor Denay Jock Chagor.

“I reject it because it is null and void. It has no legal holding,” he declared.

On Thursday, Dr. Agot Alier was fired from the job after being reportedly dismissed from the ruling SPLM party in the state.

Jonglei state Deputy Governor, who is also the interim chairperson of the SPLM in the state, authorized the dismissal.

According to Antipas Nyok, Dr. Agot was removed on the “recommendation of a disciplinary committee” and based on “SPLM values and ethics.”

“Dr. Agot Alier Leek to vacate the SPLM position of Mayor of Bor Municipality with immediate effect on the date of losing SPLM membership on May 13, 2021,” the order read.

It did not, however, disclose what Dr. Agot did to warrant the dismissal.

In reaction, Dr. Agot Alier told Eye Radio Friday morning that his dismissal has no basis.

“The legal ground that was processed was not there, so I have no more comment.”

Dr. Agot was appointed Mayor of Bor Municipality on March 22, 2021, after the establishment of the state government.

He previously served as the Commissioner of Bor County.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter