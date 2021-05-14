14th May 2021
Nasir returnees in dire need of assistance

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 mins ago

FILE: Sunset in Nasir town, capital of Nasir County in Upper Nile State. Credit| Jacey Fortin

Returnees in Nasir County of Upper Nile State are sheltering under trees amid heavy downpours in the town center.

The area Commissioner, Duol Kun said Nasir town has been experiencing an influx of returnees for the last two weeks.

Most of them are returning from Juba and other parts of the state.

But Nasir town was vandalized during the 2013 and 2016 violent conflicts.

The UN reported that previous inter-communal violence in Ulang and Nasir in south-eastern Upper Nile State also led to displacement and food insecurity.

There are no shelters and facilities for the returnees to settle in.

Commissioner Kun said most of them are sheltering in the open and under trees.

“There are no buildings, people who have come to the town live under the trees.”

He appealed to humanitarian agencies to urgently intervene saying the situation may worsen over this rainy season.

“Peace is now back in the country, they [returnees] don’t have shelter, they don’t have anything.”

