Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

A soldier has shot dead a teenage girl for refusing to marry him in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Monday.

This is according to an eyewitness, who has requested anonymity.

He says the man opened fire on Adut Deng Tong and two other teenagers at Salaam residential area in Aweil town at around 11 AM, killing her instantly and wounding the rest.

The incident occurred after the 19-year-old girl rejected the love proposal.

This has been confirmed by the state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Captain Akol identified the attacker as Jacob Kuol, who is now in police custody:

“The SSPDF soldier shot dead a teenager called Adut Deng Tong, 19 years old, at Salaam residential area,” Capt. Akol said.

He said the two other teenagers sustained injuries and they are being cared for at a hospital in the area.

