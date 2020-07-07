7th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry himMan sexually assaults child on her 4th birthdayCueibet teenager flogged to death over pregnancyFarmers demand 10 percent in next budgetS.Sudan: Covid-19 cases reach 2,093

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 4 hours ago

A relative collapse on Adut Deng Tong's lifeless body in Aweil on Monday | Credit | Bolis Gabriel

A soldier has shot dead a teenage girl for refusing to marry him in Aweil, Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Monday.

This is according to an eyewitness, who has requested anonymity.

He says the man opened fire on Adut Deng Tong and two other teenagers at Salaam residential area in Aweil town at around 11 AM, killing her instantly and wounding the rest.

The incident occurred after the 19-year-old girl rejected the love proposal.

This has been confirmed by the state police spokesperson, Captain Guot Guot Akol.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Captain Akol identified the attacker as Jacob Kuol, who is now in police custody:

“The SSPDF soldier shot dead a teenager called Adut Deng Tong, 19 years old, at Salaam residential area,” Capt. Akol said.

He said the two other teenagers sustained injuries and they are being cared for at a hospital in the area.

Total Page Visits: 390 - Today Page Visits: 390

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue 1

Dr Akol speaks out over Jonglei issue

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained 2

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Army structures command, leadership 3

Army structures command, leadership

Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba 4

NSS officer arrested for killing 2 people in Gurei area of Juba

Published Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Kiir urged not to execute Magai 5

Kiir urged not to execute Magai

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan neglects anti-trafficking measures -US Dept. State

Published 19 hours ago

Man sexually assaults child on her 4th birthday

Published 21 hours ago

Cueibet teenager flogged to death over pregnancy

Published 21 hours ago

Farmers demand 10 percent in next budget

Published Monday, July 6, 2020

S.Sudan: Covid-19 cases reach 2,093

Published Monday, July 6, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.