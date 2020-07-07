7th July 2020
Juba backs Beijing extradition law

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 6 hours ago

Hong Kong natives protest Beijing's move [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

South Sudan has reportedly voted in favor of an extradition law imposed by the Chinese government on the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The country is among 52 other nations that support China’s new national security law that seeks to “prevent, suppress, and impose punishment” for acts deemed to be secessionist, subversive, terrorist or for collusion with a foreign country or “external elements.”

According to experts, the heavy-handed law significantly expands China’s ability to investigate and pursue suspected criminals within the city of Hong Kong.

Since 1997, when the British left the region, Hong Kong and mainland China have been operating as one country, two systems.

So far, 10 out of 370 people have been arrested and charged in Hong Kong under the new legislation.

During the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, South Sudan showed support for China’s move to suppress and criminalizing dissent in Hong Kong.

Cuba read a statement on behalf of the 53 states backing the new Chinese law.

The statement at the UN Human Rights Council backing the Chinese law emphasized each country’s right to enact legislation to safeguard its national security and framed the new law as abiding by China’s “one country, two systems.”

But the United Kingdom rejected it on behalf of 27 governments.

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, and 15 European Union member states have urged the Chinese and Hong Kong governments to reconsider the law to prevent further erosion of the rights and freedoms that the people of Hong Kong have enjoyed for many years.”

