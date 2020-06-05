Awet blasts SPLM-IO over incompetence

The former Presidential Advisor on military affairs has criticized SPLM-IO leadership for nominating “incompetent” person for the Ministry of Health.

In March 2020, President Salva Kiir appointed Elizabeth Achuei as the Minister of Health in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.

She was nominated by the main opposition party, SPLM-IO under Dr Riek Machar.

In several occasions, the public attacked the incumbent Health Minister on social media for her lack of competency to tackle COVID-19 pandemic.

“My brother Dr. Riek nominated the minister of health because of issues of his percentage [in the revitalized peace agreement], hoping that she [Achuei] would deliver,” said Daniel Awet during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister of Presidential Affairs on Thursday.

Several senior government officials have tested positive for coronavirus; and others have succumbed to it.

The senior SPLM member stated that the government must ensure that selection is based only on a person’s ability to perform the work:

“Yes, position can be given, but they have to be given with the meaning.”

However, South Sudan still lacks basic structures and facilities, yet it pumps about 180,000 barrels per day.

They attribute this to poor management and corruption among the SPLM leaders – whom Awet is a member – in all sectors, including security, health and economy.

