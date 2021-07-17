Bakosoro criticized for sticking with cabinet post after switching party

A civil society activist has criticized the current Minister of Public Service Joseph Bakosor0, for not relinquishing his position to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

On Thursday, Bakosoro, rejoined the ruling SPLM party, ditching is party the National Moment of Change (NMC).

Bakosoro was among SSOA leaders appointed into the unity government in 2020.

On Thursday, Bakosoro said he will not leave his ministerial position, saying that it is his share per the peace agreement.

But, Rajab Mohandis who is the Director of the Organization for Responsive governance says the minister’s failure to vacate his position is a violation of the revitalized peace agreement.

He explains that the power-sharing agreement allocated this portfolio to the National Movement for Change, which is part of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

Also a representative of the civil society to the peace monitoring body RJMEC, Mr. Mohandis said Bakosoro’s decision goes against the spirit of the peace agreement.

“If he has left his party as he indicated and he is going to the SPLM, there is no way he will take a position that was allocated for the party all the way to the SPLM, and so this position will remain for the party and if he is going to get another position will be from the SPLM not from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance,” Mr. Mohandis said.

“To not relinquish that position is a violation of the peace agreement,” he added.



Mohandis stated that the two parties or any of them deserved the right to forward this case to appropriate institutions such as the peace monitoring body R-JMEC and IGAD for a solution.

“There are two aggrieved parties in this regard, one is the South Sudan National Movement for Change, the second is the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, these two parties or any of them deserved the right to forward this case to appropriate institutions, in this regard to R-JMEC and then upwards to IGAD for a solution,” the activist added.

