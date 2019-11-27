‘Civilian’ Stephen Buay free to go home – Kiir’s office

The Office of the President has ordered for release of Stephen Buay, the former military leader who was stripped of ranks and dismissed from the army recently.

Early this year, Buay was charged with treason, rebellion, and offenses during operations, disobedience of lawful orders and violation of standing orders according to articles 61, 67 and 69 of the SPLA Act, 2009.

In August, a military court found him guilty as charged, and stripped of ranks and dismissed him from the army and sentenced him to a year in jail.

This was protested by his lawyer Philip Anyang, who appealed to President Salva Kiir to finalize the case – citing a deteriorating health condition for his client.

In a letter a letter dated 14 November 2019 that emerged on Wednesday, the Office of the President confirmed the verdict, but released Buay.

More details to follow…