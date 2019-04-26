Major Gen. Buay’s court proceeding a sham -Defense lawyers

The defense lawyers of the accused Major-General, Stephen Buay, have threatened to pull out from the court proceedings over what they call a mock trial.

Yesterday, the court martial adjourned the session after the defense lawyers demanded for more evidence.

The lawyers call for two senior army generals and four low-ranking officers to testify on the case against General Buay.

They include the Deputy Chief of Defense Forces General, Johnson Juma Okot, and the Commander of Ground Forces, General Santino Deng Wol.

As a result, the military court adjourned the session to next week on Tuesday.

“This is a scaring situation, it is a worrying situation and off course that this is exactly close to a mock trial, it is a sham trail,” said Philip Anyang, one of the defense lawyers of Stephen Buay.

He described the court proceeding as scary and a mock trial.

According to Philip, opinion being generated during the court proceeding are one sided, there are often not taken into consideration.

“Because if there are issues at the court from its own opinion it introduces to a trial that was presented by complainant then there are a lot of fears.”

“We believe that through the course of the next few days, if the court proceed like this we will be forced to pull out.”

Major General Lul Ruai Koang, the spokesman of the South Sudan Defense Forces the top army officers will be summoned as requested by the defense team.

“These officers will be summoned to come and appear before the court so that they give evidence as part of the request made by the defense team.”

The defense lawyers he said “would also like some evidence provided by the prosecution team to be cross examined.

“They requested for audios and texts to be cross examined,” Gen Lul said.