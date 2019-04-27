Termination from OPP is illegal – Mayen

The chairman of People’s Liberal Party, Peter Mayen said an attempt made by some parties members to terminate his membership from Other Political Parties was illegal.

On Thursday, some members of the Other Political Parties told Eye Radio that they have terminated Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, the chairman of People’s Liberal Party said members of the Other Political Parties have no legal ground to dismiss him.

“I am still in my office, and I still represent the parties. Five people cannot go, sit and say that we have dismissed you. You must have a legal document that you need to refer to when you want to dismiss someone ”, Mayen said.

Mayen who is also a member of National Pre-Transitional Committee said allegations made are all baseless.

“There is no any woman that has ever come up to accuse me and that is why there is no case in the court, there is no evidence to prove whatsoever, it was not really true, and these allegations are all baseless”, he said.

The PLP leader said he is an innocent person and the woman in question is a cousin to him.

“I want to tell South Sudanese that I am innocent, I am still residing in Dembesh, I wish I was accused of a girl whom I know as a girlfriend but the woman in question is my real cousin”, Mayen stressed.

On 16 of April, Dembesh hostel management issued a letter asking Mayen to leave the hotel room, saying his presence was compromising their service delivery ethics.

For his part, the OPP spokesperson, Albino Akol Atak told Eye Radio on Thursday that Peter Mayen has violated the party’s Conduct of Business Regulation.

“What do we do and what do we say if somebody in his hotel room with a woman and police came based on the complaint of the relatives,” asked Mr. Akol.

“We talked with the relatives, yes, they did confirm whatever way they told us, this was what happened. He has already committed it and it’s confirmed that he did it.”

“Somebody who has violated this will no longer be a member of OPP and that’s why we sat down and terminated his membership.”

The OPP comprises of ANC, USAP, UDP, UDSF, National Alliance, and the Umbrella political Parties which Peter Mayen leads as the chairman.