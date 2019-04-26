26th April 2019
IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

Dr Riek and President Kiir meeting with Ethiopian PM, June 20, 2018 | Credit | SSBC

The IGAD has invited President Salva Kiir and Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar to meet in Addis Ababa over the formation of the transitional government.

According to the September 2018 peace accord, the parties shall set up the interim government on May 12, 16 days from now.

However, there has been controversy over this – with Dr. Machar turning down Kiir’s invitation to return to Juba to establish the cabinet.

In the letter, IGAD urges them to attend the May 2-3 talks in Addis Ababa to discuss “the implementation of the peace agreement and the way forward”.



