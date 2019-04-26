26th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Fashion | National News | News | Politics   |   OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

Author: Garang Malaak | Published: 4 hours ago

Peter Mayen, the Chairman of the People's Liberal Party.

Members of the Other Political Parties have terminated Peter Mayen’s membership for alleged sexual exploitation scandal with a married woman recently.

The OPP comprises of ANC, USAP, UDP, UDSF, National Alliance, and the Umbrella political Parties of which Peter Mayen was the leader.

Last week, Peter Mayen told Eye Radio he was briefly detained by security on orders by the Inspector-General of the South Sudan Police Services.

“I was actually detained with an arrest order by a Lt. General and two Generals from police who came to my hotel and said that I was under detention.”

However, he argued that he was just visited by his cousin who was in accompany of her friends.

On 16 of April, Dembesh hostel management issued a letter asking Mayen to leave the hotel room, saying his presence was compromising their service delivery ethics.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on thursday, Albino Akol Atak, the OPP spokesperson said Peter Mayen has violated the party’s Conduct of Business Regulation.

“What do we do and what do we say if somebody in his hotel room with a woman and police came based on the complaint of the relatives,” asked Mr Akol.

“We talked with the relatives, yes, they did confirm whatever way they told us, this was what happened. He has already committed it and it’s confirmed that he did it.”

“Somebody who has violated this will no longer be a member of OPP and that’s why we sat down and terminated his membership.”

Peter Mayen, who is the chairman of People’s Liberal Party – an OPP member party, is yet to react to his dismissal from the Other Political Party.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation 1

Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar 2

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty 3

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome 4

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP 5

Govt, IO forces ‘blocking’ Morobo-Yei road, says MP

Published Friday, April 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Major Gen. Buay’s court proceeding a sham -Defense lawyers

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD invites President Kiir & Dr Machar for talks

Published 4 hours ago

OPP terminates Peter Mayen’s membership for ‘misconduct’

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan, UAE sign trade and diplomatic agreements

Published 21 hours ago

Cantonment of forces far from complete -CTSAMVM

Published 22 hours ago

Three cattle keepers arrested in Amadi for violating Kiir’s orders

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.