23rd April 2019
Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 8 hours ago

SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Riek Machar in Addis Ababa. File Photo

Opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar cannot return to Juba any time soon.

This is according to a senior SPLM-IO member Agok Makur, who is responding to a Presidential appeal to Dr. Machar.

“The calling by President Salva Kiir for the leader of the SPLM/IO to come to Juba for the formation of the government is premature,’ he said.

On Saturday, President Kiir – for the second time – extended the invitation to his political rival Dr. Machar to return home for formation of the new interim government as stipulated by the revitalized peace agreement.

But the main opposition leader – who earlier proposed a 6-month extension of the pre-transitional period to allow for implementation of unimplemented security arrangements – insists that he will not return to Juba until the provisions are put in place.

“We are not against the formation of the transitional government, but we are against the security arrangements, because we saying that the security arrangements are fundamental and the backbone of the formation of the next government,” said Makur.

“Dr. Riek Machar came to Juba before and participated in the peace celebrations that was held here in Juba … and this was a prove he is committed to the peace,” he stressed.

