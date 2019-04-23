23rd April 2019
Late Gatdet’s followers asked to stick to peace deal

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 9 hours ago

Profile picture of Late Peter Gatdet, the leader of the South Sudan Democratic Front.

The minister of interior has appealed to members of the South Sudan United Movement to stick to the peace agreement after the death of their leader.

General Peter Gatdet Yak passed on a week ago at a hospital in Khartoum after an illness.

His family said he died of blood pressure at a health facility where he was rushed to when his health worsened.

“It is a great loss to the community of Mayom and to his family. But above all, this is how life is,” minister Michael Chenjiek told mourners in Juba on Monday.

General Gatdet, who was a signatory to the revitalized peace agreement, fell out with Dr. Riek Machar and formed the SSUM.

Mr. Chenjiek warned them against any attempts by what he describes as anti-peace elements to use them for their own interest.

“We think that his passing on should not be utilized by those who are against peace,” he said

“We wish his groups to stick to the peace agreement they signed so that we build our country.”

General Peter Gadet Yak was laid to rest at his home in Mayom in Northern Liech State on Sunday.

23rd April 2019

