Irregular salaries reason soldiers set up road blocks

The spokesperson of the national parliament says armed forces should be paid salaries in time in an attempt to reduce the number of road blocks in some parts of the country.

Honorable Paul Yoane was echoing concerns by the residents of Yei River State, who complained to the area MPs during their visit to the state recently to disseminate the revitalized peace agreement.

Previously, the UN reported that aid groups were restricted by security agencies from delivering relief items to the displaced people there.

This, according to residents and officials, is because the soldiers are not receiving regular food supplies and salaries as well.

“You see them sometimes because of what they don’t have. They are sharing even the food that we are cultivating,” Paul Yoane who is also the chairperson of information committee learned.

“Why don’t you [government] give them salaries,” Yoane asked.

MP Yoane said the parliament is soon summoning the relevant authorities to explain the matter.

Last week, an MP representing Morobo County at the TNLA told Eye Radio that people who are returning to their homes from refugee camps are finding it difficult due to the road blocks.

Honorable Janet Ayaa Alex called on government and opposition forces to remove such road blocks along the road to allow free movement of people.

“I believe that when we open it, it is going to be a tough session, because those of us who heard these things will not keep quiet.”

“Because if they [people] don’t hear us talking, then they will say you are there for yourselves.”