Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty

The military leader who is being tried by a military court in Juba for treason and other charges has pleaded not guilty.

Major-General Stephen Buay was captured by Special Forces commanded by Gen. Mathew Puljang in Mayom, in May last year.

The other charges include offenses during operations, disobedience of lawful orders and violation of standing orders according articles 61, 67, and 69 of the SPLA Act, 2009.

During his testimony this afternoon, which was covered by an Eye Radio journalist, General Buay denied all the charges.

He told the court that the charges are politically motivated since he has personal problems with some leaders dating back from 1998 to today.

This include the incumbent chief of defense forces and military and political leaders from his community.

“The second session he called part B, covered the grudges he had with different political leaders from Mayom County… with military generals from Bul Nuer community,” SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang told the press after the hearing.

The case will be heard again on Thursday in a closed session.