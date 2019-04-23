23rd April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | States   |   Patients at Tombura’s only health facility share beds

Patients at Tombura’s only health facility share beds

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

The red spot is where Tombura state is located on South Sudan's map

The Commissioner of Yangiri County in Tombura State says patients are sharing beds due to lack of admission space at the only health facility there.

Located approximately 78 kilometers east of the state capital, Yangiri County was up graded from Payam to County in July last year.

According to the county commissioner, Letitia Benito, the hospital has one ward.

“In one room, you find a lot of people who are sick with different diseases but sharing more or less the same bed…which is not right,” said Laetitia Benito.

As a result, she says patients – including children, expectant mothers and men are forced to share beds.

“There is no ward whereby you can accommodate only children or infant or women who are in labor.”

Speaking to Eye Radio in Tombura town, Miss Benito said she is engaging development partners to help.

“You know, with partners, they say they are lobbying and they have to ask others who can help them.”

“We are trying to talk to them but yet there is no much change yet.”

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room 1

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

The kind of army citizens want 2

The kind of army citizens want

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar 3

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome 4

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

SSOA member, Bakasoro vows not to leave Juba 5

SSOA member, Bakasoro vows not to leave Juba

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Patients at Tombura’s only health facility share beds

Published 4 hours ago

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty

Published 5 hours ago

Irregular salaries reason soldiers set up road blocks

Published 8 hours ago

Late Gatdet’s followers asked to stick to peace deal

Published 9 hours ago

Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation

Published 9 hours ago

Govt to hold investment summit in South Africa

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.