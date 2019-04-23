Patients at Tombura’s only health facility share beds

The Commissioner of Yangiri County in Tombura State says patients are sharing beds due to lack of admission space at the only health facility there.

Located approximately 78 kilometers east of the state capital, Yangiri County was up graded from Payam to County in July last year.

According to the county commissioner, Letitia Benito, the hospital has one ward.

“In one room, you find a lot of people who are sick with different diseases but sharing more or less the same bed…which is not right,” said Laetitia Benito.

As a result, she says patients – including children, expectant mothers and men are forced to share beds.

“There is no ward whereby you can accommodate only children or infant or women who are in labor.”

Speaking to Eye Radio in Tombura town, Miss Benito said she is engaging development partners to help.

“You know, with partners, they say they are lobbying and they have to ask others who can help them.”

“We are trying to talk to them but yet there is no much change yet.”