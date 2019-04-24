24th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Bangladesh Chief of Staff wishes to see peace in S.Sudan

Bangladesh Chief of Staff wishes to see peace in S.Sudan

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 13 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General Aziz Ahmed. File photo.jpeg

The visiting Chief of Staff of Bangladesh says he is hopeful that the new peace deal will hold.

General Aziz Ahmed left Dhaka on Monday night to visit the United Nations’ Peacekeeping Mission areas in Congo and South Sudan.

During his eight-day visit, General Ahmed is inspecting Bangladeshi army contingents deployed as part of the UN Peacekeeping forces.

He visited Wau on Tuesday where Bangladeshi peacekeepers are stationed.

“I will always pray and I will wish that peace comes here, normalcy comes here as soon as possible,” said Gen. Aziz during an interview with Eye Radio.

Aziz Ahmed served in United Nations particularly in Wau as Bangladesh force commander in 2005 – 2006.

He said if peace reigns in South Sudan, the people will be able to grow their own food, and the country will develop too.

‘If peace prevails in this area, you will flourish, you will develop your country like anything and that is what we want to see in the coming days.”

“Because the people of this area as my pass experience says, are very honest, very hardworking and your soil is very fertile,” Gen Aziz emphasized.

Popular Stories
NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room 1

NPTC member kicked out of hotel for ‘hosting female’ in his room

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation 2

Dr Machar turns down president Kiir’s invitation

Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019

The kind of army citizens want 3

The kind of army citizens want

Published Thursday, April 18, 2019

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar 4

Kiir extends second invitation to Dr Machar

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome 5

“I trembled”, Kiir’s spiritual retreat experience in Rome

Published Saturday, April 20, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police cautions parents against juveniles becoming gangs

Published 3 hours ago

Health reports not meant to tarnish govt’s image -MSF

Published 3 hours ago

Controversy over interim govt schedule requires IGAD’s intervention

Published 4 hours ago

Bangladesh Chief of Staff wishes to see peace in S.Sudan

Published 13 hours ago

Patients at Tombura’s only health facility share beds

Published 1 day ago

Captive Major Gen. Stephen Buay pleads not guilty

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.