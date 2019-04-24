Bangladesh Chief of Staff wishes to see peace in S.Sudan

The visiting Chief of Staff of Bangladesh says he is hopeful that the new peace deal will hold.

General Aziz Ahmed left Dhaka on Monday night to visit the United Nations’ Peacekeeping Mission areas in Congo and South Sudan.

During his eight-day visit, General Ahmed is inspecting Bangladeshi army contingents deployed as part of the UN Peacekeeping forces.

He visited Wau on Tuesday where Bangladeshi peacekeepers are stationed.

“I will always pray and I will wish that peace comes here, normalcy comes here as soon as possible,” said Gen. Aziz during an interview with Eye Radio.

Aziz Ahmed served in United Nations particularly in Wau as Bangladesh force commander in 2005 – 2006.

He said if peace reigns in South Sudan, the people will be able to grow their own food, and the country will develop too.

‘If peace prevails in this area, you will flourish, you will develop your country like anything and that is what we want to see in the coming days.”

“Because the people of this area as my pass experience says, are very honest, very hardworking and your soil is very fertile,” Gen Aziz emphasized.